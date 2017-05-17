Mark Cuban wants you to buy this $1300 hoverboard he invented

Mark Cuban's new line of hoverboards is going to be top-of-the-line and have a price to match: $1,299.

The hoverboard, called Radical MOOV and produced by the Dallas-based company Radical Transport, which Cuban started and funded, is slated to launch on Kickstarter on May 31. Early bird backers will be able to buy a hoverboard for $1099 (though prices are subject to change), according to a new review video that Cuban's co-founders, Evan Williams and Nick Fragnito, filmed with product review YouTuber Taylor Moore.