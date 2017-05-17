McDonald's expands delivery to more than 1,000 restaurants across the US

Now even more customers can order a Big Mac and have it delivered to their doorstep. McDonald's said Wednesday that it has expanded delivery via UberEats to more than 1,000 restaurants nationwide.

Previously, McDonald's had made delivery available to about 200 restaurants in Orlando, Tampa and Miami. Now folks in Los Angeles; Chicago; Columbus, Ohio; and Phoenix will be able to order McDonald's through the UberEATS website or mobile app.

"We are bringing a new level of convenience to more of our customers as we continue to transform the McDonald's experience," Steve Easterbrook, McDonald's CEO, said in a statement.

Delivery is the newest trend in fast food, but hiring a fleet of drivers can be a huge undertaking for chains. Companies like Uber, Postmates and DoorDash, among others, help ease the financial burden on restaurants and act as a third-party delivery service.

McDonald's already has well-established delivery services in Asia and the Middle East, where for some restaurants delivery is 40 percent of sales. Last year, the Golden Arches garnered nearly $1 billion in delivery sales globally.

Here is the break down of where McDonald's currently delivers in the U.S.:

200 restaurants in Orlando, Tampa and Miami, Florida

300 restaurants across Los Angeles

267 in the Chicago area

59 restaurants across Columbus, Ohio

144 restaurants in Phoenix

McDonald's said that more cities will be able to order delivery from the company in the future.