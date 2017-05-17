Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Wednesday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are solidly lower as investors react to the latest allegations against President Donald Trump.

-But Target is cheering investors with its earnings report this morning. The retailer beat expectations on profits, revenues and same-store sales. Its shares are up 7 percent in the premarket.

COMEY/FLYNN INVESTIGATION

-Anonymous sources are telling many news outlets that President Trump asked then-FBI Director James Comey to end the investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn in February. The White House is denying this portrayal of events.