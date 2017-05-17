Personal finance expert: Try these 5 negotiation tips to score a $5,000 raise

There are a few big wins in life where — if you simply get them right — you can grow your wealth by hundreds of thousands of dollars over your lifetime. As a result, you'll never have to worry about minutiae like "Can I afford this appetizer?" or "Should I spend $2.50 on this mocha?"

Big wins take just a few hours to do and pay you back for the rest of your life.

My team and I have spent the last 10 years searching for these big wins, testing which ones actually work, and teaching them to tens of thousands of students in my courses and to millions of readers on my blog.

The best big win for increasing your income is asking for a raise.

A one-time salary increase of $5,000 — properly invested — adds up to over $1,300,000 by the time you retire. If you don't believe me, just check out this salary calculator to see the difference that one-time pay increase makes over your career.

How many lattes is that worth? Talk about a big win.

You don't need tired hacks. You don't need feel-good motivational speeches. Yes, we hear woo-woo statements like, "Be yourself!" And we see blog posts that tell us, "Wear your best outfit and smile." No! In this article, I give you five tactics with step-by-step advice and word-by-word scripts that are proven to make your boss loosen the purse strings.