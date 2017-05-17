But Facebook wasn't always the tech powerhouse it is now. Five years ago, many analysts thought the company was overvalued, overhyped and simply not worth the price. At the time, hedge fund manager Dennis Gartman passed on the investment

"The world does not revolve around Facebook," he wrote in his daily "Gartman Letter" at the time. "Never has and never really will." Today, Gartman had no choice but to change his tune and call a mea culpa on the missed investment.

"It's an integral part of the economy and how people communicate," he said this week. "It's like visual crack. That's what makes it good for Facebook, and advertisers know it."

Gartman said his daughter convinced him about three years ago that he'd made a mistake skipping a long position. He was biased against it, so if anything he would have been short on it. He glad, then, that he stayed away completely.

"In trading, you can't let your personal bias wreak havoc on your trades," he said. "I missed it completely and I was wrong."

Facebook has returned over 256 percent since it started trading. Since then, the stock beat most of the other big tech names on the S&P 500. Only Amazon has squeezed out ahead.