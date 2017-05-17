Starbucks tests coffee ice as a new way to add a jolt to your latte

For an extra 80 cents, you won't have to worry about your Starbucks coffee getting watered down. If you live in St. Louis, Missouri, or Baltimore, Maryland, that is.

Starbucks is testing coffee ice — frozen Starbucks coffee ice cubes — in about 100 stores for the next 8 weeks.

"As a company, we often test new products, programs and ideas to gather feedback from our customers and partners (employees)," the company told CNBC.

The coffee ice can be added to any iced espresso or brewed coffee beverage that Starbucks serves. Although, you could probably ask for your barista to add the caffeinated ice to your Frappuccino for an extra kick.

One barista posted on Reddit that the coffee taste in the Frappuccino "was stronger and it was a lot smoother" with the coffee ice.

Starbucks is no stranger to beverage tests and innovative food launches.

Most recently, the chain's Unicorn Frappuccino drove significant traffic to chains during its limited run as well as brand awareness and affinity. If the coffee ice proves popular with consumers, we could see a more widespread roll out in the future.