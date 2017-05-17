It's no secret that attending a community college can be a stepping stone toward obtaining a bachelor's degree. However, few of these students actually get there within four years.

Just 16 percent of students who began their education at a community college in 2010 successfully wrapped up their degree at a four-year school by spring 2016, according to data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.

In comparison, 62.4 percent of students who started at a four-year public university completed their degree within six years. That completion rate ticked up to nearly 74 percent for those who started at four-year private schools, the center found.