Billionaire problems: 3 ridiculous situations only the super rich could get themselves into

Denied an invite-only Ferrari

When the late swap meet mogul and multi-millionaire Preston Henn, a car enthusiast, wanted to add a LaFerrari Spider to his fleet of cars, he ran into rich-guy roadblock: Customers can't just purchase the $1.4 million sports car — they need a personal invitation to buy.

So when Henn placed an order for the exclusive Ferrari, he was rejected. Apparently being a millionaire many times over wasn't good enough.

That didn't stop Henn, however. He wrote a letter to the company, disputing the verdict and explaining that he had previously owned 18 Ferraris. He also enclosed a check for $1 million.

Ferrari promptly denied him and returned the deposit.

What's a scorned millionaire to do? He sued the car manufacturer for $75,000, claiming that Ferrari had damaged his reputation as a collector. The suit was later dropped.