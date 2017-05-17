VISIT CNBC.COM

Billionaire problems: 3 ridiculous situations only the super rich could get themselves into

The ultra-rich have problems and struggles just like the rest of us.

But some billionaire problems tend to veer toward the outlandish.

An upcoming episode of CNBC's "The Filthy Rich Guide" delves into some of the "problems" the mega-rich face. Here are a three noteworthy examples.

Denied an invite-only Ferrari

When the late swap meet mogul and multi-millionaire Preston Henn, a car enthusiast, wanted to add a LaFerrari Spider to his fleet of cars, he ran into rich-guy roadblock: Customers can't just purchase the $1.4 million sports car — they need a personal invitation to buy.

So when Henn placed an order for the exclusive Ferrari, he was rejected. Apparently being a millionaire many times over wasn't good enough.

That didn't stop Henn, however. He wrote a letter to the company, disputing the verdict and explaining that he had previously owned 18 Ferraris. He also enclosed a check for $1 million.

Ferrari promptly denied him and returned the deposit.

What's a scorned millionaire to do? He sued the car manufacturer for $75,000, claiming that Ferrari had damaged his reputation as a collector. The suit was later dropped.

Yacht parking

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen made headlines in 2016 when his 300-foot super-yacht, MV Tatoosh, dragged its anchor across a reef in the Cayman Islands, damaging 14,000 square feet of coral. That's 80 percent of the reef.

Though Allen wasn't on the yacht at the time — and claimed that it was impossible to tell if it was the fault of his yacht or preexisting damage — he offered to fix it and settled with the Cayman Islands for an undisclosed amount.

Billionaire pocket change

South African supermarket tycoon Christo Weise once found himself in hot water while going through security at the London City Airport, where customs found $1 million in cash in his carry-on and luggage. Airport officials confiscated the money because it was more than the legal limit allowed on a flight.

Weise's defense? To a billionaire like himself, $1 million is just pocket change. It seems everything is relative, because the argument worked and all the money was returned.

Watch CNBC's "The Filthy Rich Guide," Wednesday, May 17th at 10PM/ET.

