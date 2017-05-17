Here's what to expect from Target earnings

Target is set to report first-quarter earnings before the bell on Wednesday.

Here's what the Street is expecting:

Earnings per share: 91 cents, according to Thomson Reuters analysts' consensus estimates.

Revenue: $15.62 billion, analysts estimate.

Same-store sales: 3.7 percent decline, according to FactSet.

Earlier this year, Target CEO Brian Cornell issued a gloomy forecast, warning analysts and investors that the retailer saw tough times ahead for the remainder of 2017. Shares plummeted on that notice, which predicts earnings to be between $3.80 and $4.20 per share this year.

The forecast reflects expectations for a low-single digit decline in same-store sales — something the Street is monitoring closely.

Target has plans to launch more than 12 proprietary brands, representing more than $10 billion in sales, over the next two years. The company is also working to lower its prices further to stay competitive with peers, while beefing up its grocery department and expanding its presence online.

"We have started seeing improvement in store standards, including in-stocks, general tidiness and the front end register experience as well as price investment," Jefferies analyst Daniel Binder wrote in a note to clients about Target last week.

"We believed management lowered expectations to a conservative level in hopes of being in a position to show upside," Binder went on, saying the stock could see a boost Wednesday if Target is able to post healthier growth in same-store sales.