The 25 hottest companies in America, according to LinkedIn

As usual, Google's parent company Alphabet comes out on top.

The company claims first place on LinkedIn's 2017 Top Companies list, which highlights the 50 employers that job seekers in the U.S. most want to work for.

To determine this list, LinkedIn's data team analyzed billions of searches by the site's more than 500 million members, considering views of and applications to job postings, engagement with the company on LinkedIn, and the number of employees that stay with the company for at least one year.

LinkedIn did not consider itself, or its parent company, Microsoft, for this list.

It will come as little surprise that tech companies dominate the ranking. In fact, the industry's brightest lights claim the first seven spots. But financial service providers, real estate firms and entertainment companies are also luring top talent with sleek offices, innovative paid leave offerings and flexible work schedules.

Read on for the hottest 25 companies in America:

25. Capital One

CAPITAL ONE EARNS
Michael Nagle/Bloomberg | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 47,300

Capital One offers employees support that ranges from coverage for gender confirmation surgery to reserved parking for pregnant women.

24. Adobe

59285554
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 16,500

Adobe offers job titles as creative as its products, including Principal Artist-in-Residence, People Scientist and Vice President of Creativity. The company says that to be successful, employees should have small-town values and a "learn-it-all" attitude.

23. Stryker

Stryker employees pose for a photo during a company outing.
Source: Stryker
Stryker employees pose for a photo during a company outing.

Number of global employees: 33,000

Stryker is responsible for innovations like robotic-arm-assisted surgical devices and the technology to create 3D-printed surgical implants. Last year, the company provided nearly $40 million to support Operation Smile, which provides free cleft palate and other facial surgeries in developing countries.

22. BlackRock

US STOCKS
Michael Nagle/Bloomberg | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 13,000

BlackRock is wielding AI to aid employees in making advantageous stock picks, though it emphasizes it has no intention of replacing people with robots. The company is looking to hire workers with algorithmic expertise, front-end and back-end programming experience and strong analytical skills.

21. JLL

JLL's urban farm on top of the Bank of America Tower in the Central district of Hong Kong, China.
Brent Lewin/Bloomberg | Getty Images
JLL's urban farm on top of the Bank of America Tower in the Central district of Hong Kong, China.

Number of global employees: 77,000

The commercial real estate company manages more than 4 billion square feet of space and serves clients at 300 corporate offices. The company's Chicago global HQ has LED lighting that changes colors to mark holidays or commemorate events like the death of musician Prince.

20. JPMorgan Chase & Co.

69742149
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 144,100

JPMorgan Chase has been aggressive in its statements about the need to close the gender pay gap and cultivate a more diverse workforce. In fact, in his annual letter to shareholders, CEO Jamie Dimon was critical of his own company and the industry at large for its middling efforts to hire black professionals.

19. Visa

51484662
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 14,000

Visa has rolled out extended parental and elder care leave, and opened a 4,000-square foot healthcare facility at its headquarters in Foster City, California. The company is looking to hire technical data scientists, software engineers and developers.

18. CBRE

CBRE CEO Bob Sulentic.
Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg | Getty Images
CBRE CEO Bob Sulentic.

Number of global employees: 75,000

CBRE took home an LGBTQ Business Equality Excellence Award, as well as a 2017 Energy Star Sustained Excellence Award from the EPA for its focus on energy efficiency. The company's headquarters in Los Angeles has no private offices or assigned desks.

17. Twitter

UK TECH
Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 3,500

Twitter offers as many as five months of paid leave to any employee with a new child. And forget the craft beers — the company's chic HQ offers rosé on tap.

16. Under Armour

87754776
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 13,800

Under Armour employees can take advantage of free tickets to sporting events and concerts, and CEO Kevin Plank favors mantras like "Respect everyone, fear no one."

15. Workday

WORKDAY
Bloomberg | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 6,600

Workday offers its employees around the world perks like unlimited vacation and dog-friendly offices. The company has hired almost 2,000 people over the past year and plans to bring on another 2,200 in the coming year.

14. Dell Technologies

52777412RO002_Dell
Ralph Orlowski | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 145,000

Dell offers employees a great deal of flexibility, including working from home, adjustable hours and the option of bringing your dog to work. More than 40 percent of the company's hires are referred by current employees, a serious vote of confidence.

13. McKinsey & Company

McKinsey employees gathering during a lunch break
Source: McKinsey
McKinsey employees gathering during a lunch break

Number of global employees: 25,000

McKinsey consultants are known for their drive, but the company offers employees the chance to take as much as 10 weeks off between projects and is always on the hunt for new talent, including analysts, data architects and of course, consultants.

12. Netflix

78194789
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 3,200

Netflix offers up to a year of paid maternity and paternity leave to salaried workers. The company does not track vacation time or approve expense reports — and the lobby of its Los Gatos, California HQ boasts several Emmys, and a popcorn maker.

11. Airbnb

Par8154041
Martin Bureau | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 2,000

Airbnb employees earn a quarterly travel coupon that can be used at any Airbnb listing around the world, and has formed a new product team that's focused on reducing bias on the company's site.

10. Comcast

87116940
Cindy Ord | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 160,000

Comcast has committed to hiring 10,000 employees from the U.S. military community by the end of the year, and has spent $8 billion with minority and women-owned businesses since 2011.

9. The Walt Disney Company

409595_05_eurodisney
Pascal Le Segretain | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 195,000

Employees get free passes to Disney theme parks for themselves and family members, and once a year, employees of the company's parks race around Tom Sawyer Island in canoes as part of an annual quest for bragging rights.

8. Time Warner

ATT TIMEWARNER DEAL
Michael Nagle/Bloomberg | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 25,000

LinkedIn emphasizes that "entertainment is the heart" of Time Warner, which owns Turner, Warner Bros. and HBO, "and employees can keep up with the latest releases during film and television screenings at the office."

7. Apple

appleshop001
Zhang Peng | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 110,000

Apple is poised to move to a shiny new headquarters in Apple Park and offers employee stock grants to all its workers, including part-time and retail employees. A little more than one-tenth of its retail workforce turns over each year, compared to 80 percent industry-wide.

6. Tesla

ABE TESLA
Bloomberg | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 30,000

Tesla is now the most valuable U.S.-based automaker, with a $50 billion market cap and nearly 2,500 jobs open around the world, including Energy Advisor and Thermal Systems Aerodynamicist.

5. Uber

AFP_MJ543
Anthony Wallace | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 12,000

Some recent bad press hasn't stopped the disruptive ride-hailing app from pulling in talent — according to LinkedIn, unique job applications almost doubled in February from a year before.

4. Salesforce

Bloomberg | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 25,000

Employees of the cloud computing service are granted eight additional days of paid time off each year to devote to meaningful causes. Salesforce continuously assesses employee pay "to ensure equal compensation across gender, race and ethnicity" and will introduce six months of parental leave for primary caregivers in the U.S. later this year.

3. Facebook

61950270
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 17,000

Facebook boasts 1.9 billion active users every month and is constantly on the hunt for the talent to help it grow its reach. Areas of particular demand include software engineering, infrastructure, machine learning, data analytics and marketing.

2. Amazon

20150126181227_1437_IMG_3460.JPG_168808
Lisa Werner | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 341,400

Amazon won three Oscars for its programming, grew its Prime membership by "tens of millions" and delivered a package via drone — all in the past year. Employees are allowed to share up to six weeks of paid leave with a spouse or partner and dogs are welcome at the office.

1. Alphabet

pdir0826\PHi_j0139.JPG
Erin Lubin/Bloomberg | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 72,000

It's not the free food and beanbag chairs that make employees of Google's parent company want to stick around. Rather, according to LinkedIn, it's "the opportunity and resources employees are given to tackle massive problems, stretching from creating self-driving cars to impeding extremism."

Disclosure: Comcast is the owner of NBCUniversal, the parent company of CNBC and CNBC.com.

