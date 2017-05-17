The 25 hottest companies in America, according to LinkedIn

As usual, Google's parent company Alphabet comes out on top.

The company claims first place on LinkedIn's 2017 Top Companies list, which highlights the 50 employers that job seekers in the U.S. most want to work for.

To determine this list, LinkedIn's data team analyzed billions of searches by the site's more than 500 million members, considering views of and applications to job postings, engagement with the company on LinkedIn, and the number of employees that stay with the company for at least one year.

LinkedIn did not consider itself, or its parent company, Microsoft, for this list.

It will come as little surprise that tech companies dominate the ranking. In fact, the industry's brightest lights claim the first seven spots. But financial service providers, real estate firms and entertainment companies are also luring top talent with sleek offices, innovative paid leave offerings and flexible work schedules.

Read on for the hottest 25 companies in America:

25. Capital One