The best ways to pay off every kind of debt

The first step to figuring out how to pay off debt is making a plan. Contact your lenders to find out exactly how much you owe on each credit card, loan, credit line and mortgage.

Ask your lenders the following questions:

Can I make extra payments at any time?

Can I make payments electronically?

Is there a penalty to pay a debt off early?

The answers to these questions will help you prioritize which debts to pay off first and how to pay them off strategically. Each type of debt and lender has different requirements you'll need to keep in mind. Make a plan with a timeline that suits your lenders and your budget so that you can stick to it.