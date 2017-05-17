The rise of the world’s next great superpower

We're at an inflection point in history where innovation is solving many of the world's problems. And it's the entrepreneurs, not nations, that are poised to be the future's superpowers.
Education, space exploration, health care and renewable energy were issues once tackled by nations. Now Silicon Valley is using the latest technologies to solve all of these problems.
Consider space exploration. For many years NASA didn't design affordable or reusable rockets, because cost was never an issue. Elon Musk's SpaceX lowered the cost of a rocket from $200 million to $300 million, down to $60 million to $70 million, by using vertically integrated technologies. Last year Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin successfully launched and landed its own reusable rocket.
Later this year, my company Moon Express will land on the moon. We are the only company that has permission to leave Earth's orbit. When we land on the moon, we become the first private company ever to do so. Only superpowers like the United States and Russia have completed similar goals. Does that make us the next superpower?