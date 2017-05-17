The rise of the world’s next great superpower

Another important point to note is that entrepreneurs, as leaders of their companies, are held accountable every day, not just every election cycle. For example, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick was forced to resign from a presidential advisory council after the "Delete Uber" campaign gained traction with thousands of his customers. Start-ups have to keep delivering or they risk going out of business. This results in a natural urgency toward innovation, as opposed to the inertia prompted by layers of bureaucracy and entrenched government politics.

Entrepreneurs, unlike nation-states, are not limited by boundaries. They will turn to anyone that can help them solve their particular problem, whether it's design talent in Europe or coders in India. Entrepreneurs view problems in the aggregate and will source labor to the best available minds, independent of where people are physically. Nation-states tend to limit themselves to the talent within their own country.

Lastly, capital is not patriotic, and it flows where it's most needed. As fleets of mobile workers break down borders, similarly, investment money hones in on the strongest companies to invest in. The companies of the near future will have investors from around the world.

We are presently in the fledgling stages of a fourth industrial revolution. By 2050 I believe that innovations just being discovered today will utterly transform the Earth and beyond.

As a species, we have always feared the worst, but let me assure you that we are living in the most innovative time in the human history. There is only hope ahead.

Consider for a moment how much life has changed since 1950 — and for the better. In 2050 — a mere 33 years down the road — I believe humanity will look back at the seeds we're sowing today, just as we do of those who envisioned the future in 1950, with the same appreciation for the optimism and sense of wonder that made it all possible.

And that's what makes technology entrepreneurship so exciting — and hopeful.

— By Naveen Jain, founder of MoonExpress, Viome, Intelius and InfoSpace. He is on the board of Singularity University and Xprize Foundation.