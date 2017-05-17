VISIT CNBC.COM

These are the top companies to work for in Australia, according to LinkedIn

Flexible work arrangements and in-house spaces to help employees balance work and life are features of the top three most desirable companies to work for in Australia — with PwC, KPMG and Westpac leading a list published Thursday by LinkedIn.

The professional networking site's list of desirable employers is based on actions taken by over 500 million members including job applications, engagement and employee retention.

Accounting and financial services companies make up half of the top 10 list for the companies to work for in the Australia, according to the analysis.

  • 1. PwC Australia

    Wellness is incorporated into the work environment of the accounting giant with mediation spaces and meetings on treadmills that help employees keep their inner zen and fitness levels on the up. Employees also get a day off on their birthdays.

  • 2. KPMG Australia

    At this accounting firm, employees enjoy flexibility in terms of working style, office space and even working hours.

  • 3. Westpac Group

    The financial services provider's Sydney office features a BBQ area and outdoor terrace in addition to more conventional flexible working spaces and a wellness center. Bike storage and shower facilities are also available.

  • And here are the rest of the top companies in Australia, according to LinkedIn:

    4. Commonwealth Bank

    5. Wesfarmers

    6. Qantas

    7. CIMIC Group

    8. Deloitte Australia

    9. Macquarie Group

    10. Telstra

    11. Virgin Australia

    12. Suncorp Group

    13. Scentre Group

    14. Downer

    15. Lendlease

    16. REA Group

    17. AMP

    18. Vodafone Australia

    19. National Australia Bank

    20. Origin Energy

    21. Cotton On Group

    22. Lion

    23. Woolworths Group

    24. BHP

    25. Bank of Queensland

