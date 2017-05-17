These are the top companies to work for in Australia, according to LinkedIn

Flexible work arrangements and in-house spaces to help employees balance work and life are features of the top three most desirable companies to work for in Australia — with PwC, KPMG and Westpac leading a list published Thursday by LinkedIn.

The professional networking site's list of desirable employers is based on actions taken by over 500 million members including job applications, engagement and employee retention.

Accounting and financial services companies make up half of the top 10 list for the companies to work for in the Australia, according to the analysis.