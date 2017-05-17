Trump impeachment gaining steam in online betting sites

Odds are that President Donald Trump will survive a growing brew of controversies, but bettors see his chances declining by the minute.

Online wagering sites have been busy taking bets on whether the 45th president will make it through the year. As the heat has intensified, more action has been going toward expectations that he will be impeached before the end of the year.

As of mid-Wednesday morning, widely followed site PredictIt was indicating about a 27 percent chance that Congress would move to boot Trump out of office. While that's barely a 1-in-4 probability, it's up dramatically from as recently as May 8, when the probability was as low as 7 percent.

Source: PredictIt

The developments come as Trump weathers yet another storm, this time over whether he tried to interfere in an FBI investigation of his former national security director, Michael Flynn. News reports that Trump tried to cajole former FBI Director James Comey into backing off an investigation into Flynn's ties with Russia have raised partisan ire in Washington and increased expectations that Trump, barely 100 days into his first term, won't make it through his four years.

It's worth nothing that PredictIt had Hillary Clinton as a roughly 82 percent favorite to win the Nov. 8 election. So the vagaries of gamblers aren't always terribly accurate.

Still, sentiment from PredictIt bettors mirror those on other wagering sites.