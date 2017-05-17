Trump laughs at suggestion by Homeland Security boss to use saber 'on the press'

Somebody thinks the sword is mightier than the pen.

President Donald Trump's head of Homeland Security joked "use that on the press, sir," after the president was presented with the ceremonial saber during the U.S. Coast Guard Academy commencement ceremony on Wednesday afternoon.

"Yeah, that''s right," Trump laughed at Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly's caustic quip at the campus in New London, Conn.

Trump, during his commencement speech, complained about the media to the graduating Coast Guard cadets.

"Look at the way I have been treated lately, especially by the media," he said. "No politician in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse and more unfairly. You can't let them get you down, you can't let the critics and the naysayers get in the way of your dreams."

Kelly's joke about attacking reporters and Trump's laugh comes a day after the New York Times revealed that former FBI Director James Comey had written a memo describing Trump asked him in February to drop a probe of ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's ties to Russia.

The Times story also said that "Mr. Trump began the discussion by condemning leaks to the news media, saying that Mr. Comey should consider putting reporters in prison for publishing classified information, according to one of Mr. Comey's associates."

The Times story on Tuesday night was quickly corroborated by a number of other media outlets, including NBC News. The White House has denied the claims.

The bombshell report was just the latest in a week-long series of media stories that led to heavy criticism of the Trump administration. Those stories included ones detailing how Trump allegedly gave Russia's foreign minister classified information from Israel about a terror plot by ISIS during a meeting in the Oval Office in the White House.

Trump and his allies have repeatedly complained that he is the victim of "fake news" stories.

The First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution bars Congress from, among other things, "abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press."

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, 79 journalists were murdered around the world in 2016.

One of those murders occurred in the United States, which since 1992 has seen only nine killings of journalists. A freelancer named Jacinto Hernández Torres was fatally shot last June in a suburb outside Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas.

La Estrella, the Spanish-languge publication of the Fort Worth Star Telegram, "confirmed that at the time of his death Torres was working on a story about Mexican professionals who had migrated to the United States and were now working in construction, restaurants, and service-sector jobs," according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

The committee's web site says that since 1992, 80 journalists have been killed in Russia.