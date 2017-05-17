'White identity politics' is keeping Trump's downfall at bay, academic says

President Donald Trump has bolstered core support among Republican voters since his inauguration and his style of "white identity politics" should be enough to protect him from impeachment, a professor of international politics told CNBC Wednesday.

"I think President (Donald) Trump seems to be courting crises and at the moment it hasn't really damaged him in regard to the Republican core voters," Inderjeet Parmar, the head of international politics at the U.K.'s City University, said.

"I think that he has welded together a kind of white identity politics which is holding him up pretty strongly," Parmar added.



In the latest of a string of accusations against the White House, Trump allegedly tried to quash an FBI probe. According to the report published Tuesday, the president pressed then-FBI Director James Comey to drop a probe into ex-National Security Advisor Michael Flynn regarding ties to Russia. The U.S. administration has since denied the accusation.

The revelation follows a week after Trump fired Comey and just one day after the president reportedly disclosed highly classified information with Russian officials, another claim that the White House has also denied.

"Unfortunately for anybody else who wants an impeachment any time soon, the fact that the House and the Senate are solidly Republican and that Trump's name still is very popular among voters, and (in turn) has made them more popular … That suggests no major action is going to take place against Trump at the moment," Parmar said.

Parmar pointed out that while Trump's national approval ratings currently languish at around 40 percent; his support among core Republican voters remains strong, ranging between 80 and 96 percent.

Conversely, the City University professor explained while Republican voters are still loyal to Trump, U.S. congressman and senators are finding it difficult to cope with the persistent turmoil. He argued the need for senators and congressman to progress with heavy legislative programs in the face of escalating political pressure is forcing them to consider publically disavowing Trump.