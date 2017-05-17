Elections in the U.K. are feverishly fought, with the parties unashamedly attacking each other, or simply making their opponents' leaders look like failing pop stars or even demons on campaign posters. Ahead of the snap election on June 8, here's a look at some of the ways Labour, the Conservatives, the Liberal Democrats and more recently UKIP (The U.K. Independence Party) have advertised themselves to voters over the years.

This Conservative Party poster from the 1979 General Election helped the Tories to victory over the Labour party, and leader Margaret Thatcher became the U.K.'s first female prime minister.