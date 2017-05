U.S. government debt prices were higher on Wednesday morning on concerns over U.S. President Trump involvement in an FBI investigation.

Investors are on the search for safety rushed to the yen, sending the dollar to a six-month low.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury notes. which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.2923 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 2.9644.