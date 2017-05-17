Wall Street investors have been missing out on profit opportunities for this reason

Too much focus on geopolitical events in the past year may be leading to investors missing out on the chance to make profit, according to an investment adviser who points to growing opportunities in emerging markets despite rising political tensions.

Alexandra Morris, investment director at Skagen Funds, in the company's latest research report has identified two themes: firstly, the impact of emerging market reforms, particularly in Korea; and secondly - the course for the future performance in the stock market.

"We feel cautiously optimistic about developments in the Korean market," Morris said, adding, that a change to a clearer structure is a positive step and should help attract more international investors that see the current structure as convoluted and difficult.