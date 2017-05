Index funds hold every stock in an index such as the S&P 500, including big-name companies such as Apple, Microsoft and Google, and offer low turnover rates, so their fees and tax bills tend to be low as well.

Because this type of fund ebbs and flows with the market, it stays relatively constant and avoids the risk that comes with picking individual stocks.

"The trick is not to pick the right company; the trick is to essentially buy all the big companies through the S&P 500 and to do it consistently and to do it in a very, very low cost way," he told On The Money.