Watch Trump speech at Coast Guard commencement

President Donald Trump speaks Wednesday at the Coast Guard Academy commencement ceremony.

It comes amid a chaotic stretch for the White House as Trump faces more backlash for his conduct related to ex-FBI Director James Comey. The president may not address his recent troubles in the remarks.

Reports Tuesday indicated that a memo Comey wrote in February shows that the president asked him to shut down the FBI investigation into former national security advisor Michael Flynn. The story was first reported by the New York Times and then corroborated independently by NBC News, the Wall Street Journal and others. House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz, R.-Utah, demanded that the FBI turn over records related to Trump's conversations with Comey, saying the reports "raise questions as to whether the president attempted to influence or impede the FBI's investigation."

