What self-made billionaire Mark Cuban was doing at age 22

With graduation season in full swing, thousands of early 20-somethings are about to get a taste of the real world as they try to figure out what to do with their lives. Daunting as it may be, it's important to remember that even the most successful people have to start somewhere.



Take self-made billionaire Mark Cuban, the outspoken judge on "Shark Tank" and owner of the Dallas Mavericks, as an example. When he was 22 and a recent college graduate, he had to contend with major career setbacks: quitting one job and getting fired from another soon after.

Even as a kid, Cuban had a knack for business. At 12, he was selling garbage bags to buy a pair of shoes he liked. A couple years later, he was earning money by selling stamps and coins.

After transferring from the University of Pittsburgh at the end of his freshman year, Cuban attended the University of Indiana because it had the cheapest business school in the top 10.

There, he gave dance lessons to help pay for his own tuition. "That endeavor soon led him to hosting lavish disco parties at the Bloomington National Guard Armory," according to Biography.com. Cuban graduated in 1981.