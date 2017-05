It pays to be the boss.

According to Bloomberg's recently released list of the highest-paid executives in America, top CEOs pull in hundreds of millions of dollars per year.

However, one name on the list stands out: Elon Musk of Tesla. Although Musk earned a whopping $99,744,920 in 2016, his official salary was only $45,936, which reflects the minimum wage requirements for California.

And he never accepts the money.