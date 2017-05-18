5 leadership lessons you can learn from a guy who’s run 8 miles every day for 40 years

It sounded like a typical New Year's resolution: On January 1, 1975, Robert "Raven" Kraft, promised he would run eight miles, every day, for 365 days. His friends thought he was crazy.



But 42 years and more than 15,000 days later, he's never missed a single run.

In the process, he's become an inspiration for many, taking more than 3,000 other runners out on what he calls "Raven Runs."

What leadership lessons can we learn from a person who has made running his purpose in life? Here are five from a recent interview with Kraft and from the recently released book, Running With Raven, by Laura Lee Huttenbach.