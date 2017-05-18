5 ways to effectively manage a team spread across the country

Don't pretend otherwise. I've accepted it, and I'm okay with it.

You won't remember this article, and you likely won't remember me. The truth is, you probably won't remember many of the deadlines, stress and craziness you think are so important in your job today. But what if you had the freedom to volunteer at your child's school, spend time with a sick grandparent, or train for a triathlon. Would you remember that? You betcha.

Why?

Because life is about memories. If you are leading a remote workforce, you have an incredible opportunity to provide your team the ultimate career — one with both the freedom and the flexibility to create a lifetime of memories. So, keep the following considerations in mind when leading a remote workforce: