How much does it cost to sell your home? More than you might think.

Homeowners shell out an average $15,190 nationwide in the course of offloading a house, according to a new report from home sale website Zillow and Thumbtack, a local services marketplace. That includes real estate commissions, transfer taxes and hiring pros for common home prep projects like cleaning and repainting.

(The study assessed costs in the largest 35 metropolitan areas, excluding New York and San Jose.)

Some of those expenses could be a surprise for first-time sellers — who represent nearly two-thirds of those who sold a home in the past year, per Zillow's data.

"For those planning to sell this year, take your time to research all the costs you could be responsible for and how they may affect your profit, or even budget for your next home," Jeremy Wacksman, chief marketing officer for Zillow, said in a statement.

Don't forget about these seven potential costs ahead of a home sale: