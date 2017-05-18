After-hours buzz: CRM, GPS, MCK & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell on Thursday:

Salesforce shares briefly gained 3 percent in after-hours trade, following better-than-expected quarterly results. The company posted earnings of 28 cents on $2.39 billion in revenue. That compares to analyst expectations for 26 cents on revenue of $2.35 billion, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates. The stock later pared its gains, but was still slightly higher.

Shares of Gap rose 3 percent in extended trade after posting earnings and sales growth that topped Wall Street expectations. The retailer posted earnings of 36 cents a share on $3.44 billion in revenue. Analysts had projected earnings of 29 cents a share on $3.39 billion in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Overall comparable-store sales rose 2 percent, better than analyst expectations, according to a StreetAccount consensus, that sales would be flat with those in the comparable year-ago period.

Autodesk shares surged 8 percent after hours following quarterly results that came in better-than-expected. The company reported a per share loss of 16 cents on $486 million in revenue. the Street had expected a loss of 24 cents per share on $470 million in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Shares of Ross Stores were gained more than 3 percent in late trade after the company reported earnings of 82 cents a share on $3.31 billion in revenue. Those figures bested Wall Street expectations for earnings of 80 cents a share on $3.27 billion in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Ross also reported same-store-sales growth of 3 percent, better than the 2.5 percent that analysts had projected, according to a StreetAccount consensus estimate.

McKesson shares spiked as much as 7 percent in extended trade after the company posted earnings that easily topped analyst expectations. The company reported earnings of $3.39 per share on revenue of $48.71 billion. Analysts had expected earnings of $3 per share on revenue of $49.48 billion, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Shares of Applied Materials gained 2 percent in after hours following upbeat quarterly results. The company reported earnings of 79 cents per share on $3.55 billion in revenue. Wall Street had expected earnings of 76 cents a share on $3.54 billion in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.