Athenahealth and outspoken CEO Bush face activist with strong record of change

Health-care technology company Athenahealth and its colorful chief executive Jonathan Bush have contended with critics in the past. But now they face their first major activist in Elliott Management – one with a track record for rebooting management and selling companies.

Elliott disclosed a 9.2 percent economic exposure to Athenahealth's common stock on Thursday through ownership of shares and derivatives. Shareholders applauded the investment, sending the stock 22 percent higher in Thursday trading.

Elliott declined to comment beyond the filing, where it said that it believes there are "numerous operational and strategic opportunities to maximize shareholder value. The filing said Elliott would be seeking to discuss its ideas with Athenahealth's board.

In the near term, at least, Elliott and Athenahealth, a maker of electronic patient records software, intend to keep their dialogue private, according to people familiar with the situation. Elliott did not file a public presentation calling for specific changes.

But if the firm's past moves are any indication, Athenahealth could be facing some big potential changes. And based on the huge jump in its share price, other investors are anticipating a big revamp.

Perhaps the most-conservative path forward would be for Elliott to work with management to find ways to improve operations. However, if Elliott finds it cannot work with Athenahealth management, it may seek to unseat them and or explore strategic options, like a sale or buyout.

"Companies like this – good businesses with good products but a somewhat unstable management, are viewed as un-investable by many investors but good opportunities for activists," said Kenneth Squire, chief investment strategist of the 13D Activist Fund in a note today. "There is an excellent opportunity to cut costs and focus on operations with the right management team."

The best way to do that, Squire said, would be to bring in a new management team or sell the company.

Athenahealth's stock has slumped 45 percent from its high in February 2014 and is seen by investors as one of the more-volatile stocks in the sector. Short interest is around 19 percent of the company's float, according to data compiled by FactSet.

David Einhorn of Greenlight Capital has been short Athenahealth as recently as two years ago, where he presented reiterated the idea at the Sohn Investment Conference in 2015. Einhorn took particular aim at the CEO for some of his controversial comments, like when Bush said that the company was trading at 21,000 times earnings but wasn't actually worth that much. A representative of Einhorn declined to comment on whether Einhorn was still short.