These are the best companies to work for in the UK, according to LinkedIn

Iconic British retail brands, fast-moving technology companies, and global accountancy giants are among the most desirable places to work in the U.K., according to the latest analysis from LinkedIn.

The professional networking site has assessed the actions of its 23 million U.K. members to reach a definitive list of the Top 20 Companies to work for in Britain this year. This includes those employers that receive the greatest level of engagement and job vacancy responses, as well as those that have the highest retention rates.