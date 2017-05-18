These are the best companies to work for in the UK, according to LinkedIn

Iconic British retail brands, fast-moving technology companies, and global accountancy giants are among the most desirable places to work in the U.K., according to the latest analysis from LinkedIn.
The professional networking site has assessed the actions of its 23 million U.K. members to reach a definitive list of the Top 20 Companies to work for in Britain this year. This includes those employers that receive the greatest level of engagement and job vacancy responses, as well as those that have the highest retention rates.
CNBC takes a look at the Top 10 in 2017 - and the best of the rest
John Lewis Partnership (JLP), the employee-owned U.K. company behind
The company places its staff - known as partners - at its core, giving them all a share of annual profits and a say in the running of the business.
"It's fantastic to know that potential new Partners are taking the time to interact with the John Lewis Partnership on LinkedIn, finding out about the career opportunities available and learning more about our business," said Kate Corcoran, Director, Personnel Operations at John Lewis Partnership.
British online fashion and beauty retailer ASOS.com was set up in London in 2000 and now distributes womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty products to shoppers globally.
The business is headquartered in London and has a further distribution center in Yorkshire.
Despite the public disrepute suffered by owner Sir Philip Green following the demise of BHS, one of Arcadia's constituent brands, Arcadia Group Ltd. is still considered one of the most attractive places to work in the U.K.
Headquartered in London, the multinational retail business is responsible for successful high street clothing brands including Miss Selfridge, Topshop, Topman, and Outfit.
Harrods, the luxury department store situated in London's iconic Knightsbridge, is esteemed by shoppers and employees alike, according to staff feedback.
"Part of what makes Harrods such a special business is the diversity of roles we are able to offer, all under one roof," said Sarah Andrews, HR & Retail Director at Harrods.
"We are dedicated to making sure our employees have the opportunity to build a career at Harrods and not just a job, so we are very proud to be recognized as one of the most sought after companies to work for in 2017."
International TV and broadband company Liberty Global is responsible for Virgin Media in the U.K.
With a network of almost 50,000 employees globally, the company has also been recognized for its progressive business strategy, including being named one of Forbes most innovative companies in the world.
Sainsbury's is one of
It is the second largest chain of supermarkets in the U.K. and has more recently assumed a share of the banking and variety retail industries. The business also has a 70-year-old staff association, whose membership fee is used to fund staff social events.
As well as the Virgin Media subsidiary making the list under Liberty Global, Richard Branson's wider Virgin Group was also recognized for its positive employee policies.
The business is responsible for financial services brand Virgin Money, tour operator Virgin Holidays, rail company Virgin Trains and, up until 2013 in the U.K., music label Virgin Records.
Famed for its sleek offices and employee benefits, multinational technology company Google, owned by Alphabet, is often considered a desirable workplace, and this year has proved no different.
Google's London headquarters are currently being redeveloped, which it has said will open the business to further job vacancies.
Facebook is another of the American technology giants to woo workers in Britain.
The social networking company is also overseeing the expansion of its Fitzrovia, London, offices and has plans to boost staff numbers and grow the U.K.'s technology industry.
The British Broadcasting Corporation
Funded predominantly by the British taxpayer, the company is widely recognized for its radio, TV and online news and programming.
11. PwC U.K.
12. Sky
13. The Co-operative Group
14. Selfridges
15. Richemont
16. Deloitte U.K.
17. KPMG U.K.
18. Lloyds Banking Group
19. Amazon
20. Burberry