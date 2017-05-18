    These are the best companies to work for in the UK, according to LinkedIn

    View over London, United Kingdom
    Pawel Libera | LightRocket | Getty Images

    Iconic British retail brands, fast-moving technology companies, and global accountancy giants are among the most desirable places to work in the U.K., according to the latest analysis from LinkedIn.

    The professional networking site has assessed the actions of its 23 million U.K. members to reach a definitive list of the Top 20 Companies to work for in Britain this year. This includes those employers that receive the greatest level of engagement and job vacancy responses, as well as those that have the highest retention rates.

    CNBC takes a look at the Top 10 in 2017 - and the best of the rest across the U.K. and Europe.

    • 1. John Lewis Partnership

      John Lewis Partnership (JLP), the employee-owned U.K. company behind department store chain John Lewis and Waitrose supermarkets, was deemed the most sought after employer in Britain for the second year running in 2017.

      The company places its staff - known as partners - at its core, giving them all a share of annual profits and a say in the running of the business.

      "It's fantastic to know that potential new Partners are taking the time to interact with the John Lewis Partnership on LinkedIn, finding out about the career opportunities available and learning more about our business," said Kate Corcoran, Director, Personnel Operations at John Lewis Partnership.

      The people walking away from the entrance to a John Lewis store
      Jonathan Nicholson | NurPhoto | Getty Images

    • 2. ASOS.com

      British online fashion and beauty retailer ASOS.com was set up in London in 2000 and now distributes womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty products to shoppers globally.

      The business is headquartered in London and has a further distribution center in Yorkshire.

      177869443JL042_NYLON_ASOS_C
      Jonathan Leibson | WireImage | Getty Images

    • 3. Arcadia Group Ltd.

      Despite the public disrepute suffered by owner Sir Philip Green following the demise of BHS, one of Arcadia's constituent brands, Arcadia Group Ltd. is still considered one of the most attractive places to work in the U.K.

      Headquartered in London, the multinational retail business is responsible for successful high street clothing brands including Miss Selfridge, Topshop, Topman, and Outfit.

      Sir Philip Green the owner of Topshop and Taiwanese actress Gwei Lun Mei cut a ribbon to mark the opening of the new Topshop store
      Jessica Hromas | Getty Images

    • 4. Harrods

      Harrods, the luxury department store situated in London's iconic Knightsbridge, is esteemed by shoppers and employees alike, according to staff feedback.

      "Part of what makes Harrods such a special business is the diversity of roles we are able to offer, all under one roof," said Sarah Andrews, HR & Retail Director at Harrods.

      "We are dedicated to making sure our employees have the opportunity to build a career at Harrods and not just a job, so we are very proud to be recognized as one of the most sought after companies to work for in 2017."

      Harrods department store in Knightsbridge on November 29, 2012 in London, England.
      Oli Scarff | Getty Images

    • 5. Liberty Global

      International TV and broadband company Liberty Global is responsible for Virgin Media in the U.K.

      With a network of almost 50,000 employees globally, the company has also been recognized for its progressive business strategy, including being named one of Forbes most innovative companies in the world.

      A logo for Virgin Media is seen on display at the company's headquarters on the Bartley Wood Business Park in Hook, U.K
      Simon Dawson | Bloomberg | Getty Images

    • 6. Sainsbury's

      Sainsbury's is one of several retailers to have been named as an admirable employer, despite signals that the industry is facing increased pressures from disruptor companies.

      It is the second largest chain of supermarkets in the U.K. and has more recently assumed a share of the banking and variety retail industries. The business also has a 70-year-old staff association, whose membership fee is used to fund staff social events.

      The Sainsbury's logo stands above the entrance to the J Sainsbury Plc flagship store in London, U.K.
      Jason Alden | Bloomberg | Getty Images

    • 7. Virgin

      As well as the Virgin Media subsidiary making the list under Liberty Global, Richard Branson's wider Virgin Group was also recognized for its positive employee policies.

      The business is responsible for financial services brand Virgin Money, tour operator Virgin Holidays, rail company Virgin Trains and, up until 2013 in the U.K., music label Virgin Records.

      A Virgin America plane at the San Francisco International Airport.
      David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

    • 8. Google

      Famed for its sleek offices and employee benefits, multinational technology company Google, owned by Alphabet, is often considered a desirable workplace, and this year has proved no different.

      Google's London headquarters are currently being redeveloped, which it has said will open the business to further job vacancies.

      Buckingham Palace Road,United Kingdom, Architect London, Google London
      View Pictures | UIG | Getty Images

    • 9. Facebook

      Facebook is another of the American technology giants to woo workers in Britain.

      The social networking company is also overseeing the expansion of its Fitzrovia, London, offices and has plans to boost staff numbers and grow the U.K.'s technology industry.

      arriens-facebook160509_npSwu
      NurPhoto | Getty Images

    • 10. BBC

      The British Broadcasting Corporation was founded almost 100 years ago and remains the largest broadcaster in the world by employee numbers.

      Funded predominantly by the British taxpayer, the company is widely recognized for its radio, TV and online news and programming.

      480969149OS00002_MPS_VOTE_T
      Oli Scarff | Getty Images

    • The best of the rest - U.K.

      11. PwC U.K.

      12. Sky

      13. The Co-operative Group

      14. Selfridges

      15. Richemont

      16. Deloitte U.K.

      17. KPMG U.K.

      18. Lloyds Banking Group

      19. Amazon

      20. Burberry

      PWC signage on building in New York
      Scott Mlyn | CNBC

    • The best of the rest - Europe

      Germany

      1. Zalando

      2. McKinsey

      3. Rocket Internet

      4. Google

      5. Amazon

      Read the full list here

      France

      1. LVMH

      2. Chanel

      3. Richemont

      4. Bouygues

      5. Hermes

      Read the full list here

      The Zalando logo is seen on a building in the district of Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg in Berlin, Germany
      Emmanuele Contini | NurPhoto | Getty Images

