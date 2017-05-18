There's no better time to buy a new smartphone than right now

If you're in the market for a new smartphone, there's no better time than right now to buy one.

Almost every single smartphone maker has its latest flagship out on the market, which means your device isn't going to be outdated in a week or a month, which is what most people worry about.

It's a message I want to relay because, while sitting and eating lunch this afternoon, I overheard one of my CNBC colleagues speaking about buying a new phone for his daughter, questioning whether or not he should buy one now or closer to the start of the school year. "Now!" I wanted to yell, but decided against it. Feeling guilty since I continued on with my chicken sandwich instead of offering advice, I decided to write this post. You're safe buying a new smartphone right now and I recommend doing so.

"But what about the iPhone 8, Todd?" I hear you. Let me explain.

Apple's new iPhones probably won't launch until September, although some rumors point to a 4-6 week delay for the most high-end model. That's four months from now. In the meantime, the selection of great phones has never been better, and the carriers are offering strong incentives.