BMO's Jack Ablin on Trump's agenda, his market outlook

Jack Ablin, chief investment officer of BMO Private Bank, shares his market views in an exclusive interview for CNBC PRO with Mike Santoli.



On Trump's tax cut agenda: "I do think that investors are taking this show me attitude … If we do get the [Trump] policy, I don't think it is baked in and I do think we will get a lift," Ablin said.



On his market outlook: "The stock market over long periods of time is essentially earnings plus dividends. If we've got an earnings yield of 3 percent and we've got a dividend yield of 2 [percent], we could get 5 percent or so, maybe a little bit more out of the equity markets," he said.



Ablin is the head of macro strategy and responsible for investment strategy at BMO Private Bank. The firm manages more than $24 billion in assets for its clients, according to its website.



He also discusses:

Federal Reserve.

Global central banks.

Corporate earnings.

Robots taking jobs.

Wage growth.

The interview is exclusively for CNBC PRO subscribers.



