Stocks would have made 'significant' new highs if not for Trump controversy, Bob Doll says

Doll said the stock market's gains this year have mostly been about strong earnings gains and the economy, but there was a chance of the market getting an added lift form the type of tax reform package and fiscal policy being discussed by Republicans. Now, it seems that if there is reform, it will be a watered down, and perhaps just a corporate tax cut as opposed to a sweeping grand plan to change the structure for individuals and corporations.

This definitely takes away the chance of "significant new highs, which were possible with phenomenal earnings we were seeing. Unless earnings are going to decline, I don't think we have big downside," he said. Doll said he had been expecting a 2018 tax plan all along, but many in the market were looking for a plan by this year.

"I think we've taken some of the upside away. but the probability of [a tax plan] in the last 48 hours has gone down," he said in a telephone interview Thursday. He also appeared on "Squawk on the Street."

"If I had a choice of tax reform or good earnings, I'd take good earnings...Tax reform is icing on the cake, but it's not the cake."

News reports that President Donald Trump asked former FBI director James Comey to end his investigation into former national security advisor Michael Flynn raised the prospects of legal issues for the president, and that concerned the stock market. Trump last week fired Comey, who was investigating the Trump campaign's ties to Russia. The Justice Department Wednesday appointed a special counsel to investigate Russian influence in the election. Flynn has been at the heart of the investigation into the Trump campaign.

Doll said the market could continue its pullback. "The volatility has been very low and pullbacks have been very slight, so when you get a 2 percent pullback form an all-time high, people think there's a financial crisis somewhere," he said. "I'd be shocked if we turned around and [right] went back up to new highs. I think it's going to be sloppy for a while."

Doll said the market normally has a 10 percent correction every 14 months and an average of three, 5 percent declines each year. "We're due at any point for a fiver. We're almost half way there in one day."