CNBC Launches a Conversational App for the Google Assistant on Android Phones and iPhones

CNBC Launch Partner for the Actions on Google Developer Platform Expansion to Support Phones

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 18, 2017 – CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, today announced the launch of @CNBC, a conversational app for the Google Assistant, on eligible Android phones and iPhones. With the extension of the Actions on Google developer platform, @CNBC is now available to mobile users and enables multimodality with voice control, visual elements, and touch interactions, allowing even more consumers to access the power of CNBC and get business news, market insights and stock-specific news.

@CNBC offers users market commentary from CNBC On-Air Stocks Editor Bob Pisani, updates and insightful look ahead features from CNBC Radio, and real-time U.S. market snapshots to get a pulse on how the markets are doing with information from the DOW, S&P 500 and NASDAQ. Plus, @CNBC helps users stay up to date on what's happening in the business world with top news stories from CNBC. Additionally, @CNBC allows users to find out the most recent news from CNBC related to a stock, as well as displaying the stock's quote giving the latest price, net change and percent change.

"We are very excited to be a launch partner for Actions on Google for the Google Assistant on Android phones and iPhones," said Deep Bagchee, Senior Vice President of CNBC Product and Technology. "Now that @CNBC is available on mobile devices, we are able to provide fast access to our premium content to hundreds of millions of consumers on the go in a natural, conversational way."

Users can engage @CNBC in a variety of ways to get the latest information including:

• Ok Google, I want to talk to CNBC about what's happening in the business world.

• Ok Google, let me talk to CNBC about the markets.

• Ok Google, I want to talk to CNBC about the latest news.

As part of the News feature for the Google Assistant, CNBC also provides market and business news updates from CNBC Radio and On-Air Stocks Editor Bob Pisani. CNBC's "Fast Money" and "Nightly Business Report" podcasts are also available. These can be selected as preferred news sources in the Google Assistant settings and Google Home mobile app.

@CNBC is now available on eligible Android phones running Android 7.0 Nougat and Android 6.0 Marshmallow as well as via the Google Assistant app on iPhones running version 9.1+. CNBC was also a launch partner for Actions on Google for the Google Assistant on Google Home in December 2016.

