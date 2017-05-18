Cramer's lightning round: It's OK to own this stock — as long as you're diversified

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:

Commerce Bancshares: "Very good, never making a lot of mistakes, consistent bank. I think that it's OK to own a financial in a diversified portfolio. Don't expect anything to happen good right now, though. They're flatlining."

General Mills: "OK, here's the problem with General Mills. It has no growth whatsoever, so you really are hoping for a takeout, which I think is unlikely and you're being paid 3.5 percent for them to get some growth. I don't know when that'll happen. As long as you're happy just getting the dividend and sitting there, that's what you're going to get."

Becton Dickinson: "Oh, man, I love the combination. It's absolutely terrific. It's going to produce returns for a very long time. That is a solid buy."

Alexion Pharmaceuticals: "I like Alexion, but, you know, it's Incyte that I've been saying 'buy.' Once Incyte lost out on that one particular drug, I said 'Don't give up on their anti-cancer franchise.' It is big. Incyte's the one to buy."

United States Steel: "Yeah, you know, I don't like X. I don't X, I like Nucor because I think [CEO] John Ferriola is doing such an unbelievable job and the stock is now down six straight points. Bought some today for my chairtable trust, ActionAlertsPlus.com. It is the cheapest in the group because the others are very challenged for earnings."

Walgreens Boots Alliance: "Look, I've got to tell you, they said to the government, 'It's fish or cut bait by July.' I now wish [the Rite Aid deal] would fall through already so they can do a big buyback. Either way, you can win with Walgreens, which is why my charitable trust owns it."

