This little-known start-up is disrupting Facebook, Google and Amazon

Launched in late 2010 by Kamakshi Sivaramakrishnan, a rare woman in the Silicon Valley boys club (she's got Google engineering credentials and a Stanford Ph.D. in information theory), the start-up is investing aggressively in building its "global graph" that helps it anonymously identify users as they switch between gizmos. Helping brands correctly pinpoint and measure the audiences they want to reach — and which device those folks are using — is the area Drawbridge specializes in, and one that may upend the big three ad tech giants.

"Drawbridge can identify user behavior like the big guys do on sites like Facebook and Google, but they do it across the wider internet," says Vikrant Gandhi, a digital transformation analyst for research firm Frost & Sullivan. "The valuation of these giant companies comes largely from the data it collects on its user base. Drawbridge figured out a way to understand users even when they aren't logging in somewhere."

The secret sauce is a proprietary set of Drawbridge algorithms that apply large-scale machine-learning technology to infer who's using which gadgets where. Based on those probabilities, the company can reliably predict whether a user is on a phone or a smart TV or an old Dell, and optimize service for maximum impact. That's useful whether a Drawbridge client is selling an ad or simply wants to streamline experiences across devices, authenticate someone's identity or customize a website without a user log-in.