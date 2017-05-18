Early movers: WMT, BWLD, BABA, HIBB, PERY, PLCE & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Wal-Mart – The retail giant reported quarterly profit of $1 per share, beating estimates by 4 cents. Revenue was slightly below forecasts, but comparable store sales did match the Street's outlook by rising 1.3 percent.

Buffalo Wild Wings – Marcato Capital Management increased its stake in the restaurant chain to 9.9 percent from 6.1 percent, according to an SEC filing.

Alibaba – The China-based e-commerce giant missed on the bottom line, although it beat on the top line. It also announced a $6 billion stock buyback.

Hibbett Sports – The sporting goods retailer beat estimates by one cent with quarterly profit of 97 cents per share, while revenue was slightly below forecasts. Comparable store sales fell 4.9 percent, but the company said trends improved during the final 2 months of the quarter.

Perry Ellis – The apparel and accessories maker reported profit of 83 cents per share for its latest quarter, 10 cents above estimates, while revenue also beat forecasts. It also gave an upbeat outlook for the full year.

Children's Place – The children's apparel retailer earned an adjusted $1.95 per share for the latest quarter, well above estimates of $1.64, while revenue and comparable store sales also exceeded estimates. Children's Place also increased its full-year outlook.

The Buckle – The accessories retailer reported quarterly profit of 34 cents per share, 1 cent above estimates, with revenue also above forecasts. Same-store sales did fall 10.1 percent, but that was smaller than the 12.2 percent drop that analysts were anticipating.

Cisco Systems – Cisco reported quarterly profit of 60 cents per share, 2 cents above estimates. The networking equipment maker's revenue also beat forecasts, but it gave a weaker than expected current quarter outlook and announced 1,100 new job cuts.

L Brands – L Brands beat estimates by 4 cents with quarterly earnings of 33 cents per share, while the Victoria's Secret parent reported revenue in line with Street forecasts. L Brands also raised its 2017 full-year guidance.

Ascena Retail – The parent of Ann Taylor, Loft, and other apparel brands gave weaker than expected current quarter and full year 2017 guidance. Ascena said it no longer expects to see customer traffic stabilize and that market conditions are likely to remain challenging for the next 12 to 24 months.

Halliburton – Halliburton named President Jeff Miller as its new chief executive officer, effective June 1. Current CEO Dave Lesar will remain as executive chairman. Both executives are long-time Halliburton employees – Lesar joined the oilfield services company in 1993, Miller in 1997.

Deutsche Bank - Chairman Paul Achleitner told the bank's annual meeting that he expects former board members to pay substantial sums for past misconduct. Deutsche Bank had settled with the US for $7.2 billion over issues related to financial crisis-era mortgage bonds.

General Motors – GM will stop selling vehicles in India and will sell its South African operations. The automaker will take a $500 million second-quarter charge related to the move. The move is part of GM's effort to focus on fewer, more profitable markets.

Fiat Chrysler – The company will be the target of a Justice Department lawsuit over excess diesel emissions, according to reports, if no agreement is reached. The EPA accused the automaker earlier this year of using software to allow more than the legally allowed amount of emissions in about 104,000 vehicles. The company said such a move would be counterproductive to current talks, and that if litigation occurs, it will defend itself vigorously.

Boeing – Boeing's unfair trade claims against Canadian competitor Bombardier will be investigated by the Commerce Department. Boeing claims that Bombardier's CSeries jets are being dumped below cost into the US market.

BHP – BHP chief executive officer Andrew Mackenzie met with activist investor Elliott Management, in talks that Elliott is characterizing as "constructive". Elliott is pressuring the mining company for a variety of strategic changes.

Merck – Merck's immunotherapy drug Keytruda lengthened survival in advanced bladder cancer patients by three months, according to trial results that the drug maker plans to present at next month's ASCO meeting.

Intelsat - Softbank-backed OneWeb raised its bid for the satellite services operator, by cutting the discount that it is offering Intelsat's bond holders. The initial proposal had seen bond holders taking a $3.6 billion hit on the debt they hold.

Pandora – Pandora shares are higher following a New York Post report that SiriusXM is in active talks about a bid for the online radio company.