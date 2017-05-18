The European Union is changing. The U.K.'s historic decision to leave the bloc, the growing anti-EU sentiment in some countries, and, more recently, the election of President Emmanuel Macron in France are molding the EU.

According to political analysts, the path forward is further European integration, but don't expect sudden changes, even though France has just elected a pro-European leader.

"I think further integration is inevitable, especially if member states want to make the euro zone sustainable in the long term. However, I don't expect any 'big bang' institutional changes," Antonio Barroso, managing director at Teneo Intelligence, told CNBC via email.

Historically, we have seen that European leaders are quite averse to making changes to European treaties on a regular basis. But they could take intermediate steps in the meantime.

Daniel Gros, director of the European think tank Center for European Policy Studies, also said that "it is very realistic to expect further integration. But change will take time. Nothing much will change immediately."

In the near term, German and Italy – two key European countries – will be concerned with national elections and France will want to reform its economy first. As a result, we are unlikely to see European leaders approving deep changes to the existing framework.