Futures point to a lower open on Wall Street as Trump fears continue

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open Thursday morning on concerns about President Donald Trump's future and his ability to deliver on his pro-growth agenda.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 370 points on Wednesday recording its worst day since September last year.

On the data front, Thursday will see the release of jobless claims and the Philly Fed Survey at 8.30 ET.

On the earnings front, Alibaba, Wal-Mart and Ralph Lauren are scheduled to report before the bell. Gap, Salesforce.com and Autodesk are all due to report after the market close.

In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx-600 index was around 0.68 percent lower on Thursday morning. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite in China closed 0.45 percent lower, while the Nikkei in Japan closed 1.32 percent lower.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $52.08 a barrel on Thursday morning, down 0.27 percent, while U.S. crude was around $48.94 a barrel, down 0.31 percent.