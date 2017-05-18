Imagine a world created by man's design. That's the focus of Boston biotech Ginkgo Bioworks. The company has tapped into one of the fastest-growing areas of tech right now: synthetic biology. Started by a team of MIT scientists and launched out of Y Combinator, it has developed a technology that uses yeast as a base to make all kinds of substances — including perfumes, cosmetics and sweeteners — from microbugs. Ginkgo Bioworks can use this technology across a whole host of consumer and industrial products enabling customers to grow rather than manufacture better products.

More from CNBC Disruptor 50:

Uber CEO Kalanick's big, bold and false claim about Lyft

11 billion-dollar start-ups the world has on an IPO clock

Forget Silicon Valley, this is the red-hot market US start-ups are flocking to

"We basically learn from what's going on out in nature," CEO Jason Kelly told CNBC's Squawk Box. "So we look at the geno of a rose plant to find the genes that would encode that fragrance. We learn from that, and then we write the DNA. So in 2017 we will write 600 million letters of DNA."

The private company, No. 7 on the 2017 CNBC Disruptor 50 list, is among those that make synthetic biology financially attractive to investors hoping for big returns on genetically modified yeast products. Since its founding in 2008, the start-up has raised $154 million from such notables as Cascade Investment (Bill Gates' asset management firm) and Allen & Co.