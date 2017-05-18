BOLTEN: Not right now. And so, that's why, you know, you want to get the distractions out of the way, you want to move health care out of the way, because it will require a huge both substantive and political effort and a lot of focus from the administration and the members in both houses of Congress. They're not where they need to be right now. But I'm an optimist. I think they can get where they need to be this year.



HARWOOD: You said that getting out of NAFTA would be a disaster. The president's still holding out the option of pulling out of it. His trade advisor, Peter Navarro, has talked about his desire to repatriate the supply chains that international businesses have. Does that make sense? And do you think that those are serious possibilities, and threats to American business?

BOLTEN: I don't think it makes sense if the objective of the NAFTA renegotiation is to somehow try to drag more of the supply chain back into the United States. What we should be looking at is how do we enhance our competitiveness and export opportunities. And a lot of that depends on the supply chain that's in Mexico, and the parts that come from there that can be made more cheaply there, and then go into the products that really make the U.S. competitive on the international stage.



You know, 95 percent of the world's customers don't reside in the United States. We cannot survive and prosper producing products for the U.S. alone. We've gotta be able to produce for the world. And Mexico makes us more competitive that way. Two-thirds of all the imports that come in from Canada and Mexico under NAFTA go into other products in here in the United States. They are inputs into products. And to the extent that we have an efficient, inexpensive way to get those inputs into our final products, that's what makes U.S. companies competitive. An effort actually to restrict trade is absolutely the wrong way to go.



HARWOOD: The administration has pulled out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership. The president says, "I don't represent the rest of the world. I represent the United States." Is the Business Roundtable comfortable with a policy of America first?



BOLTEN: Well, if what "America First" means is that we need to strengthen ourselves, to strengthen our competitiveness, sure. But we don't do that by putting up the barriers. And on the contrary, we strengthen ourselves, we strengthen our competitiveness-by making sure that we can get the inputs that we need, that we have an open international trading system that lets us export our products.

HARWOOD: What if it means, as the president has suggested, reopening international agreements and trying to wring more money out of our counterparts?



BOLTEN: Well, on the defense side, sure. If you can persuade our allies to pay for more of our common defense of our Western values, great. I don't have a problem with that. Where it gets problematic is if you mistakenly conclude that there's something wrong with a bilateral trade deficit with some country. You know, you have a bilateral trade deficit with the grocer. That doesn't mean there's something unfair in that relationship.