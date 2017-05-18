Here are 3 top option trade ideas from Goldman

Goldman Sachs shared its favorite news event-driven options trades with its clients Wednesday



"These are open trade ideas where we think there remains a good opportunity for investors to add additional investments," derivatives analyst Katherine Fogertey wrote in the note. Where "we believe the trade is still attractive, the majority of the catalysts have not yet happened and there is still a significant portion of the time to expiration."



Here are three technology companies she recommends and the specific options trade to use to maximize your returns.