How to find the best credit card for summer travel

"I cannot tell you how many letters we get from readers who have lost everything to pickpockets, so it really is a mistake to carry around a lot of cash," she said.

Of course, using a credit card makes it easier to overspend with the resulting debt hangover, since travelers spend an average of $1,900 on their family's summer vacation. According to the ADI Travel Trends Report for 2017, total travel spending for the summer is expected to hit $98.02 billion. To avoid taking on debt, choose a credit card with a low APR and make sure to look at your options periodically in case better deals pop up.

Honig also said travel rewards cards work best for those who already travel a fair amount, largely due to the annual fee the cards can carry.

"You need to make sure the value of the points far outmatches the annual fee," Honig said.

In its survey, WalletHub also singled out the Lufthansa credit card as the best for airline rewards, due to its signing bonus of 35,000 miles if you spend at least $1,000 in the first three months — a value of about $780 in airfare, according to WalletHub's calculations — as well as the lack of foreign transaction fees. The annual fee for the card is $89.

The Starwood Preferred Guest credit card was also cited for its hotel rewards. This card, which carries an $95 annual fee after the first year, also doesn't assess foreign transaction fees and offers 25,000 points if you spend at least $3,000 within three months of opening the account.