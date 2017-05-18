Even your high-achieving friends have impostor syndrome—here’s how you too can overcome it and succeed

Impostor syndrome is the worst. It is self-doubt on steroids, the culmination of every bad thing anybody has ever said to you, and it tries to convince you that nothing you ever do will be enough, because you, yourself, are not enough. But though it can make you feel isolated and uniquely miserable, you're not alone: Everyone else suffers from it too.

Your most high-achieving friends succeed not because they aren't subject to impostor syndrome but because they overcome it.

Here's how you can join them.