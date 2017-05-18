Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Thursday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are lower again this morning after a 372-point drop for the Dow Jones Industrial average Wednesday. Jitters about President Donald Trump's fortunes are the main reason. We get economic data today from weekly jobless claims numbers and the Philadelphia Fed survey.

-Average U.S. household debt has exceeded the previous 2008 record.

-Wal-Mart earnings topped Wall Street estimates as the retailer's digital sales jumped 63%.