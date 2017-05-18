If oil prices recover, these stocks may become attractive

"If, as a scenario and not a forecast, the current (OPEC) output cuts were to be extended for the rest of 2017, oil stocks would start to fall quite sharply… but because they are falling from such a great height, they won't get down to the five-year average until much later in the year and possibly not then," Neil Atkinson, head of the oil industry and markets division at the IEA, told CNBC on Tuesday.

If OPEC succeeds in rebalancing the market and oil prices start to recover, this would present a significant upside risk for stocks in the oil & gas and energy sectors.

Tim Hayes, investment strategist at Ned Davis Research Group, suggested investors should put their money into commodity and energy stocks.

"It does look like commodities, energy, are finally bottoming. This has been the one area that has been divergent in what has essentially been a rolling correction since the beginning of the year," Hayes told CNBC's Squawk Box on Wednesday.

"We saw tech bottom first and then we saw the defensives bottom in March. Financials bottomed in April and materials and energy are the last ones that have come down and now I would say they are trying to form a bottom."