The 10 biggest fears holding you back from success

If you've ever been afraid of failing, it's time to get over it.

That's according to Adam Smith, whose new book, "The Bravest You: 5 Steps to Fight Your Biggest Fears, Find Your Passion and Unlock Your Extraordinary Life," comes out May 30.

Smith, a life coach and motivational speaker, writes that there are 10 fears that hold people back from achieving their full potential. "At some point — present or past — fear has torn us all away from some significant accomplishment or victory," he begins.

"You can probably think back to a moment in life where you avoided it, suppressed it or hid it. If your experience is anything like mine, I know that none of these reactions helped you achieve anything."

Instead, Smith says to tackle your anxieties with confidence. "You don't have to keep running from fear," he explains. "In fact, there's a way to overcome and eradicate each and every fear you face."

Here are the 10 biggest roadblocks to achieving success, according to Smith's book, and what you can do to combat them.