The 15 hottest tech companies in America, according to LinkedIn

No industry can compete for talent quite like tech can.

Against a particularly tight labor market, companies like Amazon, Facebook and Tesla lure computer scientists and engineers with generous vacation benefits, mammoth salaries and promises of work-life balance.

One company stands above the rest: Alphabet.

Google's parent company tops LinkedIn's list of the 50 Top Companies for the second year in a row, kicking off a tech-heavy ranking.

To calculate the list, LinkedIn analyzed its network of over 500 million members and considered views on companies' career pages, member engagement and retention of new hires. The platform removed itself and its parent company, Microsoft, from consideration.

Of the 50 most desired employers, half were in the tech industry, up from 45 percent last year. We took a look at the tech employers job seekers were most excited about and how they've risen and fallen in the ranks over the past year.

Here are the top 15 tech companies on LinkedIn's list of the most attractive employers:

15. Cisco

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 73,000

Previous rank: New to the list

Cisco employees receive five paid days off to volunteer and in 2016, employees logged over 227,000 volunteer hours.

14. Oracle

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 135,000

Previous rank: New to the list

One reason that people are dying to work for Oracle is because of the flexibility the company offers its employees. LinkedIn reports that you can find Oracle software engineers coding from all over the world.

13. Adobe

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 16,500

Previous rank: 12

Adobe prides itself on its humble culture and out-of-the-box thinking. Some roles at Adobe include Principal Artist-in-Residence, People Scientist and Vice President of Creativity.

12. Twitter

Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 3,500

Previous rank: 9

The benefits of working for Twitter go beyond the rosé on tap in their office. "Working here means tears and laughter and challenges and once-in-a-lifetime opportunities," says one current employee.

11. Workday

Bloomberg | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 6,600

Previous rank: 13

Workday employees enjoy unlimited vacation days. The HR software company also loves pets, and features dog-friendly offices, an annual Bring Your Dog to Workday party, dog walking services and a $150 subsidy for shelter pet adoptions.

10. Dell Technologies

Ralph Orlowski | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 145,000

Previous rank: New to the list

Dell has made strong efforts recently to establish itself as an eco-friendly employer. According to LinkedIn, Dell is the first company in its industry to ban the export of e-waste to developing countries.

9. Netflix

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 3,200

Previous rank: 11

The beloved streaming business provides up to 12 months of paid maternity and paternity leave to salaried employees and does not track vacations or approve expense reports.

8. Airbnb

Martin Bureau | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 2,000

Previous rank: 10

The online marketplace and hospitality service encourages employees to globe-trot like its customers, providing them with a quarterly travel coupon that can be used for any Airbnb listing worldwide.

7. Apple

Zhang Peng | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 110,000

Previous rank: 4

One reason that workers love Apple is the generous stock grants that allow all employees, including retail and part-time workers, to buy into the business. The company also has an impressive retention rate; approximately 10 percent of its retail workers turn over each year, compared to an industry-wide 80 percent.

6. Tesla

Bloomberg | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 30,000

Previous rank: 8

People love working for Tesla because of the focused and agile team structure as well as the fast-paced environment. For those who are passionate about sustainable transportation, the company has nearly 2,500 open positions worldwide.

5. Uber

Anthony Wallace | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 12,000

Previous rank: 6

Despite some recent bad press, Uber has still managed to recruit employees at a record pace. LinkedIn reports that the ride-sharing company has actually doubled the number of applications that it receives since last year.

4. Salesforce

Bloomberg | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 25,000

Previous rank: 2

Salesforce is committed to equal compensation across gender, race and ethnicity and recently invested $3 million to help close any gaps in compensation. Additionally, all Salesforce employees are given eight days off to give back to causes they find meaningful.

3. Facebook

61950270
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 17,000

Previous rank: 3

Facebook offers employees family planning benefits including "adoption and surrogacy assistance, and baby cash to help with newborn expenses."

2. Amazon

Lisa Werner | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 341,400

Previous rank: 5

The behemoth online retailer is particularly pet-friendly and has an on-site dog park and free treats at its headquarters. Amazon also allows employees to share six weeks of their own paid leave with a spouse or partner who does not receive parental leave from their employer.

1. Alphabet

Bloomberg | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 72,000

Previous rank: 1

Google's legendary parent company maintains its spot at the top of the list through small perks like bikes, food and foosball and big perks like the opportunity to pursue passion projects, like creating self-driving cars.

