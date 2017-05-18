The 15 hottest tech companies in America, according to LinkedIn

No industry can compete for talent quite like tech can.

Against a particularly tight labor market, companies like Amazon, Facebook and Tesla lure computer scientists and engineers with generous vacation benefits, mammoth salaries and promises of work-life balance.

One company stands above the rest: Alphabet.

Google's parent company tops LinkedIn's list of the 50 Top Companies for the second year in a row, kicking off a tech-heavy ranking.

To calculate the list, LinkedIn analyzed its network of over 500 million members and considered views on companies' career pages, member engagement and retention of new hires. The platform removed itself and its parent company, Microsoft, from consideration.

Of the 50 most desired employers, half were in the tech industry, up from 45 percent last year. We took a look at the tech employers job seekers were most excited about and how they've risen and fallen in the ranks over the past year.

Here are the top 15 tech companies on LinkedIn's list of the most attractive employers:

15. Cisco