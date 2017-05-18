How the jobs you don't get can change your life and make your career

In honor of graduation season, CNBC Make It is rolling out the speeches and advice that America's leaders are most excited to share with the Class of 2017. Follow along using the hashtag #MakeItNewGrads.

After graduation, I made millions of dollars climbing to the top of Mount Wall Street. It took years, but I did it. Then I lost it all falling face first off the side of the mountain.

Eventually, I walked away from the business and reinvented myself. But in order to fall from great heights, you first need to know how to get there. At the beginning of my career, it was all the jobs I didn't get that ended up changing my life.

I moved to New York City in a U-Haul with a giant lobster and "America's Moving Adventure – Maine" written on the side of it, wearing L.L. Bean boots and a flannel shirt. Shortly thereafter, I got a job on Wall Street.

As a B student with a journalism degree and a 970 SAT score, I was an unlikely candidate for Wall Street success. Hell, I was an unlikely candidate for Wall Street mediocrity. But I did know how to do one thing: How to plant, water and watch seeds grow.