The stalled Trump effort to renegotiate NAFTA is about to take a major step forward

The Trump administration will deliver a letter to Congress on Thursday, notifying lawmakers of the White House's intent to renegotiate NAFTA, three sources familiar with the matter told CNBC.

The letter, which Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has said he's been waiting for, would open a 90-day window for the U.S. to get its negotiating strategy together.

Delivering the letter Thursday would put the end of the 90-day window in mid-August, at which time the U.S. can begin talks with Mexico and Canada on how to modernize the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Ross hinted on "Squawk Box" that the letter was going to come soon. "I think it's imminent, and I certainly hope so because we've been waiting a long time for it. I could happen anytime now."