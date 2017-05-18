Uber's new app for truckers could disrupt one of America's core industries

Uber said in a blog post that the new app will relieve stress for drivers by confirming rates and loads within seconds, and delivering payments within a few days, much faster than the month-long waiting periods that are typical in the industry.

Business Insider and The Verge have reported some early details of the program over the past year.

The program has been in testing mode for a couple of months and is currently operating in Texas. Like Uber's existing ride-hailing app, it is based on location, an Uber spokeswoman told CNBC.